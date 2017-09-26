Women Killed daughter

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman killed her daughter and then shot herself dead in Chak 337/JB near Nawan Lahore on Monday. Naila exchanged harsh words with her mother-in-law over some domestic issue, then strangled her six-year-old daughter Nimra to death and then also shot herself dead with a pistol.
Comments