Women Killed daughter

Tue September 26, 2017
September 26, 2017

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman killed her daughter and then shot herself dead in Chak 337/JB near Nawan Lahore on Monday.  Naila exchanged harsh words with her mother-in-law over some domestic issue, then strangled her six-year-old daughter Nimra to death and then also shot herself dead with a pistol.

 

