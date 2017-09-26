NA-4 Peshawar by-election: Returning officer issues notice to candidates for violating code of conduct

PESHAWAR: The candidates of major political parties who have launched their campaign for the National Assembly constituency, NA-4 Peshawar by-election are violating the code of conduct by putting up hoardings larger than the legally permitted size.

Taking note of the violations, the returning officer for the NA-4 by-election, Muhammad Ishaq Khan, issued notices to the candidates of major political parties on September 24 to remove banners, billboards and hoardings which exceeded the limit set by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The returning officer issued notices to Arbab Amir Ayub, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) nominee Asad Gulzar Khan, Awami National Party (ANP)’s Khushdil Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Nasir Khan Musazai and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI)’s Wasil Farooq Jan.

The returning officer stated that the candidates had displayed these banners, hoardings and flexes at Phandu Chowk, Urmar Chowk, Sheikh Muhammadi, Scheme Chowk, Jamil Chowk, Garhi Ahmad Khan and Matani Chowk. “You are hereby directed to remove these hoardings with immediate effect and notify the undersigned regarding compliance with this order.

“You are further advised to strictly adhere to the standards prescribed by the ECP in the code of conduct regarding all activities in connection with election campaign,” the returning officer warned the candidates through the notice.

This is the first time the returning officer warned the candidates to strictly follow the code of conduct during the election campaign. However, the code of conduct is being openly violated by the candidates of all major political parties.

The Section 12 of the code of conduct prescribed sizes of hoardings, etc as follows: posters 2 feet x 3 feet, hoardings 3 feet x 5 feet, banners 3 feet x 9 feet, and leaflets/handbills 9 inches x 6 inches.

The said section stated that the head of district administration/political agent and the district returning officer should be responsible for the effective implementation of this provision.

So far the administration has turned a blind eye to the violation of the code as most of the political parties and their supporters have displayed hoardings of the size 10 feet x 20 feet.In certain cases, much larger boards of 20 feet x 50 feet are being displayed.

The Section 83-A (1) of the Representation of People’s Act prohibits affixing hoardings, banners and posters larger than the prescribed size.Also, Section 83-A (5) declares it a penal offence punishable with up to one year imprisonment and fine.