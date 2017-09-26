Tue September 26, 2017
Business

R
REUTERS
September 26, 2017

Yuan weakens

Shanghai: China´s yuan slipped through the psychologically important 6.6 per dollar level on Monday to its weakest level in nearly four weeks, dragged lower by a softer central bank fixing and rising seasonal demand for the greenback.

The Chinese currency weakened for a second straight week last week, losing 0.6 percent of its value against the dollar.

It has retreated more than 1,700 pips from a 21-month peak hit on Aug. 8, sparking talk that authorities are growing uncomfortable with its rapid gains in recent months and the potential impact on exporters.

Prior to the market opening on Monday, the People´s Bank of China lowered its official yuan midpoint to 6.5945 per dollar, the weakest level since Aug. 31, reflecting broad dollar strength in global markets.

Monday´s fixing was 84 pips or 0.13 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.5861 on Friday, and largely matched market forecasts, traders said.

