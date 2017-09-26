Tue September 26, 2017
September 26, 2017

Keep the city clean

Across the country, the number of victims of the mosquito-borne disease, chikungunya, is increasing at a fast pace. According to some media reports, Karachi has the highest number of people suffering from the disease. This is because the garbage situation in the city is unsatisfactory. Unhygienic conditions are the main reason for the outbreak of this disease.

This is the responsibility of the government to take remedial measures to tackle the unpleasant situation. Cleanliness should be ensured in all areas of the city. Garbage should be disposed of on a regular basis. Citizens should also be told to keep their area clean.

Mehrjan A Sattar (Turbat)

