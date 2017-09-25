MQM-P, PTI act on opposition’s defeat in Senate

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar has expelled Senator Mian Attique from the party on the charges of supporting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s move in the Senate during the passage of Elections Bill in the Senate.

The MQM-P announced this in a press conference after party senators' meeting here on Sunday evening. The party also directed Mian Attique to resign from the Senate seat. The MQM-P also issued show notices to its three senators including Senator Tahir Mashhadi, Senator Nighat Mirza and Barrister Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, the PTI Chairman Imran Khan while talking in a TV programme said that his party has two senators who remained absent from the Senate session. Imran said the party has issued show cause notices to both the party senators for not taking part during the passage of the Elections Bill. He said that it was shameful for them to have remained away from the session.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday said the Electoral Reforms Bill was passed in the Senate due to the drama staged by PTI. She alleged that the boycott drama was a result of a telephone call by Jahangir Tareen. Imran Khan too would soon be disqualified just like Nawaz Sharif, which was the reason behind the theatrics, she added.