Nawaz proved opponents wrong once again

Comment

ISLAMABAD: Nawaz Sharif, who was in the UK to look after his wife fighting against cancer there, has proved all the media gurus wrong who were predicting that the PML-N’s founding leader will not come back to face the cases against him.

There were not only speculations that Nawaz Sharif would not return to the country to avoid the cases against him but there were complete ‘stories’ that under a new strategy, the PML-N supremo was to hand over the party to his younger brother. Not only this, some were giving an impression that everything was being done under a ‘deal’ between and some powerful forces.

On the other hand, a parallel series of comments was being run through different media outlets that Nawaz Sharifs’ self-exile will ‘demoralise’ his workers. Many security experts on media and social media, especially on WhatsApp groups, were commenting that Nawaz Sharif will run his partly like MQM leader Altaf Hussain from London and that this time it will be a unique experience to run the government from British capital. There was no end to imagination and it was almost ‘proved’ through all these analysis that Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the biggest political force in the country, is a story of the past now.

Upon official announcement that Nawaz is coming back home and will appear before the accountability court on Tuesday, the same analysts started praising the ‘decision’ to come back. However, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif again proved them wrong by stating that Nawaz Sharif’s returning home was not a new decision and that he was returning back as per his schedule. What was all this through which news viewers and readers passed during all these days? No one in the opponent political parties and those active against Nawaz Sharif even considered the pain and agony the family was passing through during multiple operations and treatment of the cancer of the most important member of the family. A consistent attack was made on the government and the ruling party and no one is ready to apologize for continuously misleading the people. Political forces in Pakistan are always attacked and maligned in this way keeping aside or completely ignoring their performance or what they have done or achieved for the country.

Despite vigorously pursuing the JIT and its report, in its final judgement, the apex court could not come up with any single point that could prove any wrongdoing on the part of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif or any member of his family. Mere allegations were forwarded to NAB for filing of references and the bureau was not even given the option to investigate the charges. NAB was left with no option but to completely rely on the JIT report for filing of references. The JIT report merely discussed the allegations reported in the media with no evidence to prove any allegation correct.

The report contains some papers allegedly from foreign governments obtained illegally and most of which have already been declared fake or tempered with. The cases against the ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members are in fact a trial of the courts in Pakistan because NAB has been pressed to file references in any way and none of them has any meat. NAB officials actually do not own these references and prosecutors are not mentally ready to defend them as NAB investigators never worked thoroughly on most of the charges put forward by the JIT.

The accountability courts and NAB prosecutors are already under tremendous pressure to “prove” the cases whereas they don’t have material that can be relied upon during the trial in a court of law. The Nawaz Sharif side is well equipped with law points and evidences to prove the allegations levelled by the JIT as wrong during process of trial in accountability courts. Even NAB officials believe that there is no strong point in any of the references against Sharifs and Ishaq Dar on the basis of which any of the accused persons can be convicted. It would be a different story if any punishment is awarded on some new point or allegations using some stretched definition of some new term.

According to NAB officials, the proceedings in the accountability courts would be all about questioning and cross examination of all members of the JIT and of those who collected documents from within the country or ‘brought’ documents from some ‘foreign’ states. NAB officials say that as they never worked in detail or thoroughly probed any of the allegations mentioned in four references so all their reliance would be on the JIT members and their cross examination. Officials say that if the JIT members proved that they themselves obtained the documents, proved that these documents are admissible and genuine and established as to how in their understanding these documents prove some wrongdoing, there will be some meat in the case against Sharifs and otherwise, in the present state, there is no strong point in any of the references. So avoiding such like references could not have been an option.

On the other hand, opposition parties firmly believe that the JIT report has proved every allegation and that it contains proof of every alleged corruption and wrongdoing of Sharifs. These opposition leaders do not argue on the merits of the case but are one hundred per cent sure that Sharifs will be punished in all these references.