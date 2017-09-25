Sewers in Johar

I am a resident of Gulistan-e-Johar and would like to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to sewerage flowing in the area. This has affected almost all the people who are living near Johar Mor. After heavy rains in Karachi, the municipal authorities are missing in action. Since drains are clogged, water is not passing through them, resulting in the overflow of dirty water. A bad odor has spread in the resident area. Restaurant owners are also unhappy since the smell and the dirty environment have stopped customers from reaching such places.

Bus passengers are unable to stand at the bus stop and it is almost impossible for people to cross the road which are covered with dirty water. The concerned authorities are requested to take immediate action and give relief to the people.

Mahad Saleem (Karachi)