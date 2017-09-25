More airlines to fly with

Airports in Pakistan look deserted and dull in the absence of many airlines from Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Australia. Despite being a nation of over 200 million, the country only has a handful of foreign airlines, mainly from the Middle East, which are offering services to Pakistanis. On the contrary, our eastern neighbour India is served by top airlines from every corner of the globe. Similarly, our neighbour Iran is also wooing world class airlines to start their services in the country.

Unfortunately we are lagging behind and not promoting ourselves in a better way. It is time we invested in the infrastructure and up gradation of airports in the country so that they come at par with the airports of developed countries. I do hope that with passage of time different top foreign airlines would choose Pakistan as a destination of choice.

Raashid Mohsin (Islamabad)