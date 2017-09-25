Gas sector reforms: Sindh opposes unbundling of gas system

ISLAMABAD: In a new development, the Sindh government has decided not to support the unbundling of the gas system in the country into separate transmission and distribution networks if prior to any such exercise, necessary legal reforms were not carried out in the regulatory control and management of oil and gas by assigning equal role to provinces.

Moreover, any bundling should be made subject to approval of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) of third party access rules, licensing rules and procedure, tariff rules and methodology, end consumers' tariff and subsidy policy, capacity allocations mechanism, recognition of gas producing provinces' first right of utilisation of gas and subsequent such allocation to respective provinces.

More importantly, the federal capital, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Fata should be provided with LNG, LPG or LPG Airmix gas and shortfall of natural gas in the provinces should be bridged through LNG, if needed. It was unfolded in the position paper of the Sindh government written to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee (IPCC) of which an exclusive copy is available with The News.

As per another latest document also available with The News, now the fifth meeting of the Gas Sector Leadership is going to be held at the PM Secretariat on September 28. Under the gas sector reforms, the two gas utilities -- Sui Northern and Sui Southern -- will be unbundled into four gas distribution companies and one gas transmission company. In the future scenario, the federal government wants to hand over the control of gas distribution companies to the provinces but wants to keep the gas transmission company within its own control. The World Bank is currently assisting the government on introduction of reforms in gas sector.

The provinces are not inclined to take over gas distribution companies as they are of the view that gas companies are loss making entities. Gas companies are facing liquidity crisis of Rs100 billion as their gas tariffs have not increased for the last four years. They want the control of transmission company also.

In the last 32nd CCI meeting on August 25, 2017, multiple agenda items related to natural gas were deliberated and the CCI further directed to the Ministry of Petroleum and IPCC to thoroughly discuss all these matters and submit or report to the CCI for decision. The IPCC in its 25th meeting held on September 07, 2017 discussed in detail the natural gas matters referred to it by the CCI and requested provincial governments to submit their respective position so that the same be included in the report of IPCC for CCI. The Sindh government submitted its position on September 14, 2017.

Sindh has, in its response, also asked the Centre to ensure gas reforms in holistic manner with an aim to complement constitutional provisions related to mineral oil and gas i.e. articles 154, 158, 161 and 172 ensuring prior legislative reforms/amendments in the relevant regulatory laws.

Article 158 of the Constitution stipulates that the CCI is competent forum to formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part-II of Federal Legislative List. Mineral, oil and natural gas projects owned wholly and partially by the Federation, electricity and related incidental matters appear at entry no 2, 3, 4 and 18, Part-II, Federal Legislative List, respectively. So the CCI is the competent forum to consider and decide all policy matters and supervise all matters related to oil and gas.

The government of Sindh has also demanded that in the pursuance of Article 158, the entire gas produced from oil and new wells in Sindh shall be allocated to Sindh to meet its immediate, short and long-term requirements first. Only the surplus gas, with the approval of provincial government, may be supplied to other parts.

The response of Sindh government also mentioned a demand that the federal capital, AJK, GB, and Fata should be provided with LNG, LPG or LPG Airmix gas and shortfall of natural gas in the provinces should be bridged through LNG, if needed.

As per the position of the province, the Sindh government has demanded that in pursuance of Article 172(3), existing regulatory laws shall be amended to provide joint ad equal representation to provinces on matters related oil and gas.

It says Ogra Ordinance 2002 should be amended on Nepra model with joint and equal representation of provinces in the Authority. It said that the new upstream regulator should be established on Nepra model with equal representation of provinces. It seeks representation of the provinces through directorship in the state-owned enterprises like OGDCL, PPL, PSO, SSGCL and SNGPL.