Casey leads Tour Championship by two shots

ATLANTA, Georgia: Paul Casey has been flying under the radar heading into the Tour Championship but the Englishman emerged from a star-studded leaderboard on Saturday to seize a two-shot lead heading into the final round.

The 40-year old Casey fired a five-under 65 to vault into the lead ahead of Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner after the third round of the event.Casey, who is looking for his second career USPGA Tour win, is at 12-under 198 in the final tournament of the PGA Tour’s 2017 playoffs.

Kisner (64) and rookie Schauffele (65) are tied for second at 10-under 200.Tied for fourth at seven-under 203 is reigning PGA champion Justin Thomas (70), Patrick Reed (69) and US Open champion Brooks Koepka (68).

Top-seeded Jordan Spieth, who won the FedEx Cup two years ago, followed his 70 on Friday with a one-under 69 to reach a four-under 206 total.Spieth has his work cut out for him as he is tied for 13th with world number one Dustin Johnson (69), eight shots back of Casey.