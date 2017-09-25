Parker edges Fury to keep heavyweight belt

MANCHESTER: Joseph Parker beat Hughie Fury by a majority points decision to retain his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) heavyweight title at the Manchester Arena on Saturday.

The New Zealander endured a frustrating night and did not look confident ahead of the scores being announced, but the judges scored it to Parker by 118-110, 118-110 with the other seeing it a 114-114 draw.

Mandatory challenger Fury, 23 last Monday, suffered his first professional defeat in 21 fights while a second title defence for Parker improved his undefeated record to 24 wins, 18 by KO.After a scrappy fight, two judges scoring it 10 rounds to two for Parker seemed generous as the Kiwi had not seriously troubled the challenger.

Fury boxed smartly in his first world title fight and his jab, along with his nifty footwork, frustrated Parker who was unable to land cleanly.Parker kept chasing and had more success in the second half of the fight to secure the win that keeps him in contention for bigger fights next year.