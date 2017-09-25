Asjad moves ahead, Sajjad exits

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal staged a strong comeback to beat Philippines’ Basil Hasan Al-Shajjar 4-3 in a gripping first round game of men’s singles snooker competitions of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to qualify for the pre-quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, it was again a frustrating day for Mohammad Sajjad as he was beaten 4-1 by Thailand’s Issara Kachaiwong in the round of 32. Here at the well-equipped billiards hall of the Olympic Complex, Asjad did a fine job to keep Pakistan alive with a superb win over his Filipino rival who had put him in trouble in the initial part of the show.

After losing the first two frames 34-62, 46-77 in the best-of-seven- frames contest, the World Team Championships runner-up staged a superb fight-back when he reduced the deficit to 1-2 by lifting the third frame 68-28 with a break of 36.

Basil Hasan eased to a 77-48 victory in the fourth frame with his highest break of 52. But Asjad composed himself and reduced the deficit to 2-3 by winning the fifth frame 64-33, firing a break of 47.

He went on to win the next two frames 81-6 and 76-32 and sealed a sensational win. He recorded breaks of 75 and 74 in the sixth and seventh frames, respectively.In the pre-quarter-finals on Monday (today), he will face the winner of the fixture which was in operation between Ahmad Saif of Qatar and Shakir Fayzylov of Kazakhstan.

Sajjad, world team championships two-time runner-up, failed to find his form and was downed 4-1 by Thailand’s Issara. Sajjad conceded the first frame 45-64 as his rival Issara grabbed it with an enviable ease by scoring a break of 34. Sajjad, 31, made a break of 33.

The Pakistani cueist, reigning champion of the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship, bounced back and won the second frame 89-29, scoring a break of 35. Sajjad failed to consolidate his position and let his rival win the next three frames. Issara swept these 87-15, 63-4 and 88-10 to romp to a commanding victory.

Issara fired a break of 59 in the third, 60 in the second and 58 in the third.Sajjad had grabbed bronze in the 6-red snooker men’s singles when he was beaten by Yan Bingtao of China 5-3 in the semi-finals the other day. He was also part of Pakistan’s men’s team which lost its opening fixture against Myanmar 3-1.