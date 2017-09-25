Pandya leads India to series win

INDORE, India: Hardik Pandya hit a crucial half-century to lead India to a series-clinching five-wicket win against Australia in their third One-day International (ODI) here on Sunday.

Pandya’s 72-ball 78 helped the hosts chase down 294 with 13 balls to spare and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.Earlier openers Rohit Sharma, who made 71, and Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 70, put together a 139-run stand to lay a solid foundation for the team’s comfortable win.

Between January 2013 and the start of this series, India-Australia ODIs had produced an average first-innings score of 321. The first two ODIs bucked that high-scoring trend, with India defending 281 and then 252, but a belter of a pitch in Indore seemed set to catalyse a return to the old order. Coming back from a calf injury, Aaron Finch scored his eighth ODI hundred and put on 154 for the second wicket with Steven Smith to project visions of 350 into Australia’s minds.But thanks to their wristspinners, and then their two expert death bowlers, India kept them to 293 for 6, taking five wickets and only conceding 77 in the last 14 overs.

Australia didn’t get a sniff thereafter, as seventies of varying moods and tempos from Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya at No. 4 led India to a series-clinching victory by five wickets, with 13 balls remaining. It was their ninth ODI win in a row, equalling their best ever sequence.

Rohit gave the chase its early fillip with an innings of gasp-inducing strokeplay. There were four sixes in his 62-ball 71, three of them off the quicks: a full one from Nathan Coulter-Nile lofted flat and straight, a bouncer from Pat Cummins hooked into the roof of the stands behind square leg, and a shot ball from Kane Richardson — a reaction to seeing the batsman jump out of his crease — muscled in the same direction and out of the stadium.

With his partner in such form, Rahane simply slotted into his slipstream, giving him as much of the strike as he could, and helping himself whenever the bowlers dropped short or angled down the leg side. The two added 139 in 130 balls.

Both openers fell in the space of 12 balls, and it was Pandya, rather than the incumbent Manish Pandey, who walked in at No 4. India needed 147 from 159 balls at that point, which called for stickability rather than the ball-striking Pandya is known for. And so he proceeded to play an innings befitting the situation.

Australia won toss

Australia

D A Warner b Pandya 42

A J Finch c Jadhav b Yadav 124

*S P D Smith c Bumrah b Yadav 63

G J Maxwell st Dhoni b Chahal 5

T M Head b Bumrah 4

M P Stoinis not out 27

†P S P Handscomb c Pandey b Bumrah 3

A C Agar not out 9

Extras (lb 2, w 14) 16

Total (6 wickets; 50 Overs) 293

Did not bat: P J Cummins, N M Coulter-Nile, K W Richardson

Bowling: Kumar 10-0-52-0; Bumrah 10-0-52-2; Chahal 10-0-54-1; Pandya 10-0-58-1; Yadav 10-0-75-2

Fall: 1-70, 2-224, 3-243, 4-243, 5-260, 6-275

India

A M Rahane lbw b Cummins 70

R G Sharma c sub (Cartwright) b Coulter-Nile 71

*V Kohli c Finch b Agar 28

H H Pandya c Richardson b Cummins 78

K M Jadhav c Handscomb b Richardson 2

M K Pandey not out 36

†M S Dhoni not out 3

Extras (lb 3, w 3) 6

Total (5 wickets; 47.5 Overs) 294

Did not bat: B Kumar, K Yadav, J J Bumrah, Y S Chahal

Bowling: Cummins 10-0-54-2; Coulter-Nile 10-0-58-1; Richardson 8.5-0-45-1; Stoinis 8-0-61-0; Agar 10-0-71-1; Maxwell 1-0-2-0

Fall: 1-139, 2-147, 3-203, 4-206, 5-284

Result: India won by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: H H Pandya (India)

Series: India lead the 5-match series by 3-0

Umpires: M Erasmus (South Africa) and C Shamshuddin (India). TV Umpires: R Illingworth (England). Match Referee: J Crowe (New Zealand)