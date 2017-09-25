Absence of director land disturbs transfer of property in RDA jurisdiction

Rawalpindi :All kind of property transfer here in 13 schemes in Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) jurisdiction was suspended for more than two months due to absence of concerned Director Land. The affected people have submitted all kinds of government dues including CVT but facing hardships and humiliations to get transfer of their property. On the other hand, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) officials have admitted this fact and assured to resolve this issue within a week.

It is also worth mentioning here that ‘blue eyed clients’ continuously getting transfer of their property in routine while others have strongly protested against Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and appealed to Chief Minister Punjab Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif for appointing a regular director general in the department.

Affected people of Civil Lines Scheme, Millat Colony Scheme, Sherpao Colony Scheme, Asghar Mall Scheme, Saidpur Scheme, Eidgah Scheme, Dosehra Scheme, Gazni Colony Scheme, Ansari Fruit Market Scheme, Amarpura Scheme, Ganjmandi Scheme, Bonded Way Scheme and Mohanpura Scheme have strongly protested against corrupt officials of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) for not doing even genuine public work.

“I am suffering from depression as I have paid all kinds of government dues but still unable to get transfer deed of my property in Bonded Way Scheme for more than two months,” Sajid Mehmood an affected client said. The low cadre officials of RDA told me that Director Land Kinza Murtaza was not available on her seat as she was on a departmental course for three months.

It is government policy that when a government officer goes on a departmental course he or she was bound to do all kinds of pending works during his or her course. The concerned officer (director land) was doing departmental course in Islamabad.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) official spokesman Hafiz Muhammad Irfan told ‘The News’ that he has the director land and she will complete all pending files within a week. He also admitted that public was facing difficulties due to absence of concerned officer as she was the signing authority to transfer of property. He also said that they do all public related issues on merit basis rather liking or disliking.

Although departmental staff and other high ranking officials are quite relaxed due to absence of a permanent director general at the Rawalpindi Development Authority, but those who are missing him the most are common people, as their grievances remain unaddressed for years.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Deputy Director (Land) Muhammad Anwar Burhan has also admitted that property transfer was pending due to absence of concerned officer. “I will go to director land home to sign all pending files to resolve this issue,” he assured.

The affected clients told ‘The News’ that Punjab government was not monitoring public related departments in Rawalpindi as some of important departments were working without proper bosses for years. Nobody was paying heed to this serious issue, they denounced.

Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, former DG of the authority was removed in January 2014. Since then former District Coordination Officer Sajid Zafar Dall and former Rawalpindi Commissioners Zahid Saeed and Azmat Mehmood looked after the office of RDA.

In the meantime, all public related issues particularly illegal housing societies, completion of roads, issuance of NOCs and signal synchronisation remain pending due to non-serious attitude of RDA staff.