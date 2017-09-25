Mon September 25, 2017
Lahore

September 25, 2017

LCCIoffice-bearers greeted

LCCIoffice-bearers greeted

LAHORE :Saarc Chamber vice president and veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday greeted newly-elected office-bearers of all chambers including Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for landslide victory in the annual elections. 

He said rivals could not find good candidates against high profile candidates as a result major chunk of important seats were won unopposed. Meanwhile, Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) congratulated all newly-elected office-bearers of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in annual elections and hoped the newly-elected officers-bearers would safeguard interests of business community. PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the LCCI body would continue to raise voice for the solution of business community’s problems.

