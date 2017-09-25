Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of scattered rain during the next 24 hours.

Met Office said a weak seasonal low lies over North-East Baluchistan while a weak westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. It predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded 42°C at Turbat whereas in Lahore it was 32°C, minimum temperature was recorded 22.6°C and humidity level was 55 per cent in the morning.