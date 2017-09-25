‘Technology has improved health facilities at hospitals’

LAHORE :Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khuwaja Imran Nazir addressing to the monthly conference of medical superintendents has said that introducing new technology has improved health facilities at public hospitals in Punjab.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Health Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Dr. Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Admin Dr. Farooq Manzoor, Provincial Director Mother & Child Health Program Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain Syed, Dr. Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Directors of different health programs, members of Project Management Unit, IT experts and the medical superintendents attended the conference. The conference reviewed the performance and implementation on Minimum Service Delivery Standards (MSDS), provision of medicines, cleanliness and hygiene conditions, infection control, attendance of the staff and disciplinary matters. Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan said that after completion of revamping of 40 DHQ/THQ hospitals, the second phase of revamping of remaining THQ hospitals has been started. During this phase infrastructure of the hospitals, capacity building and training of the staff, improvement in performance and expansion of medical facilities would be covered.