People supported my stance: Nawaz

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said his stance on disqualification by the Supreme Court was endorsed and supported by the people of Pakistan during his public rallies from Islamabad to Lahore through GT Road.

Speaking to media here, Nawaz said his stance has once again been vindicated in NA-120 by-polls from where the PML-N won the seat with a majority vote of about 14,000. Terming his disqualification as vendetta and political victimisation, he said he was disqualified purely on political grounds and the mandate of the voters has been disrespected.

In reply to a question, he said he had requested Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to investigate the kidnapping of key PML-N activists from NA-120 constituency, hours before start of the voting process. Nawaz said he had requested Khaqan Abbasi to “personally investigate as to why they were kidnapped and who was responsible for it.”

Answering a question about election campaign of two candidates – including one linked to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed’s group and the other from the Labaik group - Nawaz said such precedents were dangerous for Pakistan and the democratic forces. “This is dangerous for Pakistan and a matter of serious concern for all of us, he said." Pakistan cannot afford such things, as the situation can take a strange and unexpected turn,” he said.

When asked if he would like to head his party again, Nawaz didn’t answer and instead asked the reporters about their thoughts. He said Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had been through three surgeries and requested for prayers.

Earlier, after his meeting with Nawaz, PM Abbasi said democracy won in the NA-120 by-polls. Meanwhile, an important meeting of PML-N bigwigs with Nawaz Sharif was held at Hasan Nawaz’ flat.