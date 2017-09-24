Army lieutenant martyred as Afghan-based militants attack Rajgal

PESHAWAR: A young officer Lieutenant Arsalan Alam was martyred in an attack by the Afghanistan-based militants in Rajgal area in Tirah valley of Khyber Agency, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

The ISPR said the security forces retaliated and killed three militants and injured two others. It added that the militants took away the bodies of the slain men and also their injured associates and escaped to Afghanistan.

According to the statement, soon after the incident the security forces cordoned off the area and carried out a search operation in Rajgal valley. The Pakistan Army recently cleared the remote Rajgal valley of militants, who were said to have escaped to Afghanistan. The military action in Rajgal was part of the Khyber IV operation. Pakistani militants based across the Pak-Afghan border sneaked into Rajgal to carry out the attack on a newly built border post. Post Commander Lt Arsalan Alam was fatally shot and martyred.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayer of Lt Arsalan Alam was offered at the Peshawar Garrison.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt, military and civil officials and relatives of the deceased attended the funeral prayer. The body of the deceased was taken to his native town where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.

Agencies add: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Lt Arsalan Alam. In a statement, the PM stated that war against terrorism is in fact war of our existence as a sovereign nation.

“Our valiant forces have inflicted huge damage upon the

terrorist elements but at the same time have also rendered huge sacrifices. Each drop of blood of our heroes is a testament to the fact that we all are united as a nation to cleanse our beloved motherland from terrorist elements,” stated the PM.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan troops on the Line of Control retaliated effectively to Indian shelling on Saturday, silencing their guns. Indian authorities have confirmed that two of their soldiers had been killed.

Two more women were martyred and 11 other people were seriously injured in the unprovoked Indian shelling in the border areas on Friday. The death toll rose to six as four members of a family had been killed in the Indian firing on the Sialkot border villages a day earlier, according to the Punjab Rangers. The Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) targeted the civilian population in Sucheetgarh, Harpal, Bajra Garhi and Lehri-Zafarwal villages.

Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal said India has shown cowardice by attacking the innocent civilians living along the working boundary. Ahsan Iqbal paid a visit to CMH Sialkot on Saturday where he met and expressed solidarity with the injured of cross border Indian firing. Condemning the unprovoked firing by Indian forces which claimed six lives and injured 26, Ahsan Iqbal said India had showed cowardice by attacking innocent civilians living along the working boundary.

The minister said the ceasefire violation by India across the Line of Control and working boundary was aimed at diverting the world’s attention from Indian brutalities in Indian Held Kashmir and suppressing the freedom struggle there.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also strongly condemned the incident and expressed deep grief and condolences with the bereaved families.