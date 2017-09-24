Sushma accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terror

UNITED NATIONS: Irked by the highlighting of human rights violations in the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) by Pakistan in the United Nations General Assembly, Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Saturday said while India had made substantial progress since independence, all Pakistan had achieved was a reputation as the "pre-eminent export factory for terror.

"Addressing the annual United Nations General Assembly, Swaraj rejected allegations by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the world body earlier in the week in which he accused India of state-sponsored terrorism, and violating human rights.

"Those listening had only one observation: ´Look who´s talking!’" Swaraj said.

"A country that has been the world´s greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity became a champion of hypocrisy by preaching about humanity from this podium.

"Swaraj said Pakistanis should look at the progress India had made since the two countries emerged on independence from Britain in 1947.

"Why is it that today India is a recognized IT superpower in the world, and Pakistan is recognized only as the pre-eminent export factory for terror?" she said.

On Thursday in New York, Abbasi urged the UN Secretary General to appoint a special envoy for Kashmir and accused India´s military of brutality in a crackdown on anti-India activists.

He said hundreds of Kashmiris had been killed or injured and shotgun pellets had blinded and maimed others. India rejected the allegation.