Sun September 24, 2017
National

September 24, 2017

Two commit suicide in Bannu

BANNU: Two persons committed suicide for unknown reasons in separate places in the district on Saturday, police said. They said that one Qasim Khan, 16, shot himself dead at Hebak Sher Zaman Surani falling in the limits of the Basiakhel Police Station.

Meanwhile, one Shafiullah committed suicide by shooting himself in the head in the limits of the City Police Station. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

