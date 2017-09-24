Sun September 24, 2017
National

September 24, 2017

LAHORE

LAHORE

LAHORE: Two persons were found dead in a car in Shahdra police limits on Saturday. The victims yet to be identified were found dead in a parked car. Locals informed police as foul smell was emitting. Police found the victims were tied up in the car. Police said the bodies seemed to be four days old. Forensic team also reached the scene and collected evidences. Police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

