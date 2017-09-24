Sun September 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

MD
Monitoring Desk
September 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Shahbaz says he will remain loyal to Nawaz

Shahbaz says he will remain loyal to Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he was and would remain loyal to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, reports Geo News. Citing sources, the TV reported Shahbaz as having stated this in a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians from Bahawalpur Division.

The CM said that those trying to create misunderstanding should know that he would always stand by his brother. Discussing political scenario with the delegation, Shahbaz said politics of confrontation with institutions should not be resorted to.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement