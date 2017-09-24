Shahbaz says he will remain loyal to Nawaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said he was and would remain loyal to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, reports Geo News. Citing sources, the TV reported Shahbaz as having stated this in a meeting with a delegation of parliamentarians from Bahawalpur Division.

The CM said that those trying to create misunderstanding should know that he would always stand by his brother. Discussing political scenario with the delegation, Shahbaz said politics of confrontation with institutions should not be resorted to.