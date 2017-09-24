Sun September 24, 2017
National

September 24, 2017

Man killed in road accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and five other persons were injured when their motorcar plunged into a ravine in Kotkay on Saturday.

Police said Amanullah and his family members were on way to Kaghan
valley from Swat when their car fell into a ravine at Kotkay.

As a result, Amanullah died instantly and his wife Zahida Parveen, and cousin Samiba Bibi and children Zaryab, Ilyas, Abbas and Kashif sustained critical injuries.

The local people
rushed to the scene and
retrieved the injured and dead and shifted them to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

Two of the injured were stated to be in a critical condition, who were referred to Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad.

