Protecting Pakhtuns’ rights a priority: Sherpao

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Saturday said that protecting Pakhtuns’ rights was a priority of the party. He was addressing a meeting of party members hailing from NA-4 constituency, Peshawar.

Former senator Haji Ghufran, QWP provincial general secretary Hashim Babar, provincial information secretary Tariq Ahmad Khan, secretary political training Asad Afridi, QWP Peshawar district chairman Haji Muhammad Shafi Daudzai, general secretary Saifullah Khan and three elected members of the district council were also present on the occasion. Sherpao said that Pakhtuns rendered numerous sacrifices for the cause of Pakistan but they were not given their due rights. The meeting was informed that leaders of other political parties were approaching the QWP for support, but a decision in this regard would be taken in consultation with the party organisation from NA-4.

Sherpao said that the QWP was a staunch supporter of democracy and it wanted the parliament to complete its tenure. He said that strengthening of the democratic institutions would be instrumental in political stability and financial prosperity.