NBP ex-president, others sent to jail

KARACHI: An Accountability Court on Saturday sent seven officials of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), including former president Ali Raza, to jail on judicial remand in Rs185 billion graft case.

Raza along with Zubair Ahmed, Imran Butt, Imran Ghani, Abrar Baig and Waseem was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday after the Sindh High Court (SHC) revoked their bail pleas.

The corruption watchdog presented the accused before the court and submitted that they were involved in causing loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer through their corrupt practices in the NBP, Bangladesh operations.

The prosecutor maintained that irregularities were revealed in the audit report of 2009 and the State Bank former governor had also identified the malpractices committed by the NBP officials.

The NAB maintained that Raza was not only president at the time of offences but also the board of directors chairman, audit committee chief and human resource department head.

Besides Pakistanis some Bangladesh nationals were also nominated in the case; however, they were still at large.

After hearing the arguments, the judge sent all the accused to the jail on judicial remand till October 4.