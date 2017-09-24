Chinese envoy discusses ties with Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin called on Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-China friendship and relations at party level between Communist Party of China (CPC) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The counsel general wished the chief minister happy birthday and presented him a bouquet. He also gave a letter to the chief minister from the Communist Party of China, in which best wishes were conveyed to the chief minister on his birthday. The letter appreciated capabilities and performance of the chief minister for promotion of Pak-China ties and completion of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects aat fast track.

This letter is signed by Vice Minister of Central Committee International Department of Communist Party of China Zheng Xiaosong.

Expressing his best wishes in the letter, Zheng Xiaosong said: “I am writing to express my most sincere wishes to you and your family. May you enjoy good health, happy family and every success.”

He said in his letter that as a veteran political leader in Pakistan “you have demonstrated strong leadership in Punjab province. The remarkable achievements in various fields have brought tangible benefits to the local people,’’ he added.

Zheng Xiaosong said: “I can always feel your grand aspirations for Pakistan’s development and your enthusiasm for Pak-China friendship and cooperation.

“Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic partners. The CPC and the PML-N, as ruling parties of our respective countries, have maintained close interaction. Our party-to-party relations have not only enabled mutual learning of governance experience, but also greatly promoted Pak-China relations.

“I hope to work with you in our unremitting efforts to carry forward the friendship between our parties and make greater progress in Pak-China relations,’’ he concluded.

Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin said the completion of several projects including Sahiwal coal project before deadline is the great achievement of CM Shahbaz Sharif. He said the chief minister takes personal interest in CPEC projects and credit for speedy progress in Punjab goes to dynamic leadership of CM Shahbaz Sharif and for this reason Chinese investors are investing in Punjab wholeheartedly in various fields. He said he has never seen such speedy completion of projects in China which he has seen in Punjab.

The consul general said Shahbaz Sharif is very popular among the people and the leadership of China as he is popular in the public in Pakistan. He said CM Shahbaz Sharif is real ‘man of action of Pakistan’.

CM Shahbaz Sharif said on the occasion CPEC had opened up new avenues of development and progress in Pakistan and it has become a game-changer. He said the Chinese cooperation for development in Pakistan is praiseworthy, adding all projects of CPEC will be completed in time at any cost and no hindrance will be allowed to come in this way.

He said CPEC projects would change destiny of Pakistan and the completion of the great mega project would bring about revolution of development and progress in Pakistan.

He said evil plans of enemy against CPEC would not succeed.

He thanked the Chinese consul general and the Communist Party of China for best wishes on his birthday.

Meanwhile, CM Shahbaz Sharif said the PML-N government provided funds worth billions of rupees for development in the south Punjab.

He was talking to lawmakers from Bahawalpur including federal ministers Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Balighur Rehman, minister of state Arshad Khan Leghari, besides other MNAs, provincial ministers Tanveer Aslam Malik, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and secretaries of concerning departments.

He said the Punjab government is launching mega project of clean drinking water in south Punjab and all tehsils of south Punjab have been included in this project worth Rs15 billion. He said top standard educational institutes like Daanish Schools have also been established in south Punjab in which children from poor families are getting good education free-of-cost.

He said safe city project has also been launched in Bahawalpur and Bahawalpur division has been given all-out resources for development and progress.

The chief minister said after 400-MW solar power plant at Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park, now a Turkish firm will install 300-MW solar power project at the price of six cent per unit that will be lowest power tariff in the history of Pakistan.

He said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had introduced the form to market to road project in 1985 and now the Punjab government is spending Rs90 billion on rural roads project due to which rural economy is progressing. He said infrastructure has been improved in Punjab with the investment of billions of rupees and mega projects worth billions of rupees have been completed.

He said Khanewal-Lodhran Road will cost Rs23 billion and the Punjab government is providing funding for this project, adding two-way DG Khan-Muzafargarh Road will be completed at the cost of Rs13 billion from the funding of the Punjab government. He said the Punjab government is establishing state-of-the-art hepatitis filter clinic in every district across the province to provide free medical treatment.

Meanwhile, CM Shahbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Pakistan Movement activist Syed Munir Hussain Gilani.

In his condolence message, the CM praised efforts of the late Gilani for creation of Pakistan and said his sacrifices will be remembered forever. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.