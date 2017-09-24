Terrorism eliminated in Pakistan: PAF chief

BAKU: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, who is in Azerbaijan, has held talks with the military officials and discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation in the field of defence.

The air chief said terrorism had been eliminated from Pakistan, adding that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) along with armed forces eliminated the terrorism from country. He said Pakistan had faced heavy loss in war against terrorism. He said that Pakistan was committed for establishment of peace in the region.

The air chief assured to provide Super Mushak aircraft to Azerbaijan within specified time period. He said Pakistan would stand by Azerbaijan in every hour of trial.

The air chief thanked Azerbaijan for supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute.