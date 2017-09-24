Games postponed

Print Story
ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games scheduled to be held in Quetta in October have been postponed till late November.
A Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) official said that due to delay in release of funds by the Balochistan government, the Games have been postponed. “The Games are now expected to be held between November 18 and 26,” the POA official said.
