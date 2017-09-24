Butt moves a step closer to comeback

LAHORE: Pakistan’s selectors have come up with a plan to reintegrate Salman Butt into the national side. They are impressed with his domestic form since his return from his spot-fixing ban, and will look to pick him in the Pakistan A team to assess his case for a full international return.

A similar scheme was shelved earlier this year in light of the PSL spot-fixing controversy.

“He is playing very well after his comeback and we are considering him,” Inzamam-ul-Haq, the PCB’s chief selector, said in a press conference on Saturday.

“He was there in our high-performance camp and he was exceptional. It’s fantastic to see that a player has been out for five years but still maintained a high standard of fitness. He has checked all the boxes for his selection and we have a plan. We are not selecting him directly in the international circuit but we are trying to have him play in the A team first and then we will take it from there.”

Butt, 32, returned to domestic cricket in January 2016, after serving a five-year ban for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010.

He scored a century in his comeback game in the National One-Day Cup, and went on to finish the tournament as its second-highest run-getter, with 536 runs at an average of 107.20.

He then led his first-class team, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring twin hundreds in the final to finish the season with 741 runs at 49.40.