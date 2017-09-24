Butt moves a step closer to comeback

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan’s selectors have come up with a plan to reintegrate Salman Butt into the national side. They are impressed with his domestic form since his return from his spot-fixing ban, and will look to pick him in the Pakistan A team to assess his case for a full international return.
A similar scheme was shelved earlier this year in light of the PSL spot-fixing controversy.
“He is playing very well after his comeback and we are considering him,” Inzamam-ul-Haq, the PCB’s chief selector, said in a press conference on Saturday.
“He was there in our high-performance camp and he was exceptional. It’s fantastic to see that a player has been out for five years but still maintained a high standard of fitness. He has checked all the boxes for his selection and we have a plan. We are not selecting him directly in the international circuit but we are trying to have him play in the A team first and then we will take it from there.”
Butt, 32, returned to domestic cricket in January 2016, after serving a five-year ban for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in England in 2010.
He scored a century in his comeback game in the National One-Day Cup, and went on to finish the tournament as its second-highest run-getter, with 536 runs at an average of 107.20.
He then led his first-class team, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scoring twin hundreds in the final to finish the season with 741 runs at 49.40.
Comments