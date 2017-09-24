Usman finishes ninth, tough day for national swimmers

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Pakistan’s Usman Amjad Rathore had to struggle among world’s giants in the 94 kilogramme weightlifting competitions of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, which also saw a world record broken here at the weightlifting arena of the Olympic Complex on Saturday.

The Group A slots, also carrying the 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Sohrab Moradi of Iran, the 2017 junior world champion Sobirov Farkhadbek of Uzbekistan and the 2014 Asian Games gold medallist Liu Hao of China, attracted a huge crowd.

Usman, Commonwealth Championship silver medallist, finished ninth overall out of 16 competitors with an aggregate total of 333 kilograms which included 152 in snatch and 181 in clean and jerk.

In snatch, Usman lifted 143kg in the first attempt, 147 in second and 152 in third. In clean and jerk, he missed lifting 175kg in first attempt, lifted the same weight in second attempt before lifting 181 in the third and final attempt to finish his journey.

The gold went to Iran’s Sohrab Muradi who made a world record total of 413kg, which included 185 in snatch and 228 in clean and jerk.

Uzbekistan’s Sobirov clinched silver with a total of 391, while China’s Liu Hao got bronze with 387.

Jamil Akhtar will compete in 105 kilogramme Group A competitions on Sunday (today).

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Maaz Khan qualified for the semi-finals when he defeated Afghanistan’s Rohollah Mohammadi 2-0 in the -75 kilogramme men’s full contact kick-boxing quarter-finals.

Maaz, also a gold medallist of the 2010 Dhaka South Asian Games wushu competitions, played superbly to down his rival 4-3, 4-4 and 8-7.

He will now face Iran’s Hossein Karami in the semi-finals on Monday (tomorrow). Karami defeated Azamat Kudaiberdiev of Kyrgyzstan 3-0 in his quarter-final. Only eight nations have fielded their fighters in the same class.

In the other semi-final, Ali Hasan of Jordon and Iraq’s Rikan Alkhineefir will compete. The fighters who fell at the first hurdle include Abdul Samad, Mohammad Asghar, Atif Altaf and Mohammad Bilal.

Abdul Samad lost his -69kg point fighting first fight (pre-quarter) to Chyngyz of Kyrgyzstan 1-11, Atif Altaf went 0-3 (5-20, 3-19, 8-25) in his pre-quarter-final to Umarjon Alibekov of Uzbekistan, while Mohammad Asghar was knocked out in the first round of men’s full contact -67kg pre-quarter-final.

Similarly, Mohammad Bilal conceded his low kick -63kg pre-quarter-final, his first bout, to Dawran Rajabi of Afghanistan 0-2 with the scores of 6-9, 12-12, 8-11.

Shafiq-ur-Rehman will face Yousef Qawasmch of Jordon in the men’s -79kg pint fighting pre-quarter-final on Sunday (today). Liaquat Ali (-51kg low kick) is the other boxer competing in the event.

Meanwhile, none of the national swimmers who featured in their respective events on Saturday could make it to the next round. Mohammad Yahya Khan clocked 27.41 seconds to finish first in his men’s 50m backstroke heat but ended overall at the 20th spot out of 36 swimmers competed. Jordon’s Awadallal Khaled did not start. In the same event, Waqas Hussain finished fourth in the heat with a timing of 29.63, ending overall at the 26th place.

In men’s 50m breaststroke, Hamza Mohammad Malik finished fourth out of eight participants in his heat, finishing at a poor 29th spot out of 34 swimmers competed. Ohuafi of Tonga was disqualified.

Bismah Khan, sister of Olympian Kiran Khan, clocked 31.31 to finish third in 50m backstroke heat. She finished overall ninth and was unlucky not to qualify as eight swimmers had to advance. In women’s 100m butterfly, Aisha Mishael Ayub finished sixth out of eight swimmers in her heat with a timing of 1:08.36, ending 11th out of 15 overall.

In men’s 100m butterfly, Farrukh Shehzad clocked 1:03.69 to finish third out of four in his heat, ending 26th out of 27 swimmers overall.

In men’s 4x100m relay, Pakistan closed at the eighth place by clocking 4:-1.87, finishing overall at the 13th spot. Yahya, Hamza, Farrukh and Waqas were part of Pakistan’s side.

The plus point was that Bisma, Mishael, Yahya and Waqas inked their best timings. On Sunday (today), Mishael (50m butterfly), Farrukh (50m butterfly), Jehanara (100m backstroke), Waqas (100m backstroke) and Pakistan’s 4x50m freestyle relay side will compete.

Pakistan’s grapplers ended their belt wrestling journey with one silver and eight bronze after their last fighter Maryam fell at the first hurdle in the women’s Alysh classic style competitions.

Maryam lost her first round -55kg fight against Kyrgyzstan’s Meerim Miizamidin 0-2. Pakistan finished with one silver and eight bronze in the event in which Ambreen Masih and Beenish Khan took two bronze each with Ambreen ending overall with three bronze as she had also clinched one in traditional wrestling.

Pakistan will also begin its men’s singles snooker journey with Mohammad Sajjad taking on Issara Kachaiwong of Thailand and Asjad Iqbal meeting Basil Hasan Al-Shajra of Philippines in the round of 32 in the best of seven frames competitions.

Pakistan will also compete in Olympic wrestling on Sunday (today). The 2010 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Mohammad Inam (86kg), Abdul Wahab (65kg) and Mohammad Bilal (57kg) would compete in freestyle, while Shoukat (66kg) and Mohammad Umair (98kg) would flex their muscles in Greco Roman style.

Till filing of this story, Pakistan were trailing overall at the 19th place with two gold, three silver and 15 bronze with Turkmenistan, Iran and Uzbekistan leading the overall chart.