There were many who believed that the 21st century would usher in a new era of hope. Humanity had apparently learnt from the wars and failed economic experiments of the century that went before it. The reality is proving to be much more sobering. This year, for the first time since the turn of the century, global hunger has increased. In just one year, another 38 million people joined the ranks of the chronically undernourished, bringing the total to 815 million people. While it is easy to state the statistics, one must try to visualize the everyday struggles of each of these 815 million individuals in search of their next meal. This is the story of almost one in ten people we share the world with. The two major reasons for the increase in hunger are conflict and climate change, both a product of human intervention in the world. The situation is threatening decades of progress. The latter half of the 20th century began to mark a period of remarkable improvement in living standards and average lifespan. But this period of development came at significant costs, including damage to the global climate.

The other side of the picture is that the increase in hunger has coincided with a decrease in human empathy. The rise of right-wing nationalism has cut across the world, especially the US and Europe. A UN report on the state of food insecurity and nutrition in 2017 has warned that the situation just cannot be ignored. Food security has become a catchword in the development sector, but has been undermined throughout the world. The UN and other agencies created to combat conflict are failing. Many regions in the Middle East, Western Africa and sub-Saharan Africa remain in the midst of unending civil wars. Almost 60 percent of chronically undernourished people are located in countries affected by conflict. The UN target was to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030. This is a target that will be impossible to meet in the current circumstances. While the UN continues to call on global leaders to wake up and respond, there are few that are doing anything significant. The sources of conflict are more and more centred around essential resources such as water and land. The promise of the 21st century is fading fast, and technological development is unable to mask the fact that we are doing worse than before. These warning signs must not be ignored.