Clean coast

For those visiting Karachi’s Clifton beach in the past few weeks, their view of the turgid dark blue waters of the Arabian Sea were replaced by what appeared to be an oil slick. Government bodies have continued to shift the burden onto each other regarding what seems to be a serious issue. Forget cleaning up the mess on the water, there has been no attempt to ascertain its chemical composition and find its source. The Karachi Port Trust has merely stated that none of its ships spilled any oil. Another government body has even gone so far as to calling it a consequence of regular ‘monsoonal activity’. End of chapter, it seems. If alarms bells were not being raised earlier, the lack of government response has created further alarm. Senior scientists have noted that the phenomenon seems more like pollutants and sewage rather than an oil slick. Their appearance on the shores of Karachi should not be unexpected. Environmentalists have been raising concerns about the dumping of untreated waste into the sea for decades. The appearance of the slick should not surprise anyone. The neglect of our coastline and seawater resources is probably one of the lesser sins our governments commit regularly.

But this is a sin that we cannot continue to commit. The environmental and economic costs are far too severe to ignore. Raw waste does not merely change to the colour of the water, rather it changes the composition of its marine life and affects the capacity of the water body to remain a site for sustainable fishing practices. All kinds of strange things have been seen floating in the Arabian Sea, including cow dung floating from the Korangi Creek to Port Qasim. Plastic pollution is another major concern. Highly toxic plastic compounds often find their way into the sea. The dumping of thousands of gallons of pollutants into the sea cannot be allowed to go on. Much in the same way, dumping pollutants into freshwater bodies cannot be allowed either. There is a need to preserve our natural resources. The apathy towards any efforts to control pollution in Pakistan is not a surprise. But there is nothing to suggest that the authorities responsible for dealing with the pollution of the Karachi coast are doing something more useful. Already one of the most polluted beaches, the slick on the Karachi shore cannot be ignored.