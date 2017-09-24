What should have been the smooth passage of the Election Bill 2017 in the Senate ended up turning into a political melee after the PML-N locked horns with the PTI and the PPP over amendments to the bill. The PPP had suggested changing the bill, which was approved by the National Assembly last month, to disallow anyone who is not qualified to be a member of parliament from becoming chairperson of their party. The amendment seemed clearly aimed at Nawaz Sharif, who had to stand down as PML-N chairman after his disqualification by the Supreme Court since the Political Parties Order 2002 does not permit it. However, on Friday the amendment was defeated since the PPP and PTI did not have enough members to get it approved. Should the National Assembly now approve the Election Bill 2017 with the new amendments, the bill will replace the Political Parties Order 2002 and Nawaz Sharif will be free to assume the post of chairman of the PML-N again. In response, the PTI is once again claiming the fix is in. Party chief Imran Khan has denounced the bill as yet another attempt by the ruling party to corrupt the system – although he neglected to mention that the only reason the amendment was not adopted is because of senators who were not present or had walked out. Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani himself staged a walkout after he accused a PML-N senator of browbeating the Senate on a different amendment vote.

The Election Bill 2017 may have passed but there are still some areas left where it could have made a difference. The bill more than doubles the amount electoral candidates are allowed to spend in their campaigns, thereby tightening the chokehold of the wealthy on parliament. There is still no provision for casting absentee ballots, which will disproportionately affect labourers unable to return to their hometowns in time to vote. But there is also much to praise in the bill. It makes a genuine attempt to ensure the votes of women are not suppressed by allowing the Election Commission of Pakistan to nullify voting in any constituency where the percentage of women voters falls below 10 per cent. The power of a caretaker government to take major decisions or interfere in the electioneering process is strictly limited and provisions have been added to take into account the findings of the new census once the process of delimitation begins. All these reforms were long overdue and once both houses of parliament agree on a final bill it should go a long way in ensuring free and fair elections.