The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012 has guidelines to deal with the cases of child abuse. But a lot of such cases are settled quietly. This is extremely dangerous. When a case of child abuse is reported, hardly any support is offered to the child and the family to get their lives back on track. When children take the extremely difficult step of reporting abuse we need to ensure they are properly supported and get the help they need.

The urgent need of the hour is the enactment of laws which give stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the crime against children. The police should not be the only agency that deals with children who have been abused. There should be a team of specialised child psychiatrists and other child care professionals who can ensure continued support to the child.

Vinod C Dixit

Ahmedabad, India