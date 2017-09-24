Shocking results

The most surprising and alarming development of the Lahore by-election was the participation of the members of two parties whose parent organisations are banned in Pakistan. In fact, the members obtained more than expected votes during the election. These two parties were the Tehreek E Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and the Milli Muslim league. The TLP is a party which espouses Salman Taseer’s killer Mumtaz Qadri as its hero. The party got over 7,000 votes. The Milli Muslim League got over 5,000 votes. The two parties were well ahead of established mainstream parties like the PPP and the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The few questions are: How was a political wing of a proscribed militant organisation allowed to take part in the elections? How could a religious party that glorifies a convicted killer be allowed to take part in the elections? Whose responsibility was the scrutiny of political parties and candidates who took part in the elections?

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad