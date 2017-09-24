Dirty roads

Print Story
I am a resident of North Nazimabad, Karachi. For the past couple of weeks there has been a problem of clogged sewerage water entering the houses below street level, and making huge puddles of that water on the roads as well.
This is causing a lot of trouble to residents. It is hoped that the authorities would look into the matter and resolve the problem at the earliest.
Zain Sarfaraz
Karachi
