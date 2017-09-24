Sun September 24, 2017
September 24, 2017

Dirty roads

I am a resident of North Nazimabad, Karachi. For the past couple of weeks there has been a problem of clogged sewerage water entering the houses below street level, and making huge puddles of that water on the roads as well.

This is causing a lot of trouble to residents. It is hoped that the authorities would look into the matter and resolve the problem at the earliest.

Zain Sarfaraz

Karachi

