Time to act

Government schools in rural areas of Sindh need the immediate attention of the local authorities. In many schools, there is no teacher who can teach science subjects. This is the main reason for the increasing number of dropouts. In this competitive world, having the adequate knowledge of science subjects is essential and a stepping stone towards success.

Many parents are sending their children to other cities so that they can receive quality education. However, not everyone can afford this migration. Living far away from home is not an ideal choice for the majority. It is indeed the responsibility of the government to make sure that the standard of education is upheld in all government schools. The education department should look into the issue and work for the betterment of the country.

Mohammad Osama Faheem

Karachi