Truck art training programme concludes

Islamabad

A five-day training programme for children in the traditional truck art organised by the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) in collaboration with the Federal Directorate of Education's Training Wing successfully concluded here at Shakarparian.

The event was part of the series of programme held by the Lok Virsa under the title 'craft is knowledge' with the sole objective of promoting traditional skills, giving knowledge to youths about the importance and utility of different crafts, and providing opportunity to youths to learn about Pakistan’s rich, diverse and pluralistic culture.

It also encouraged youths to value dignity of labour, foster ownership for their culture, create respect for different professions and character building, and helped understand the contribution of artisans to the country's sustainable development.

Sixty students from the schools overseen by the FDE and children of the visitors to Lok Virsa Heritage Museum participated in the programme and learned the craft-making techniques from master trainers and artisans from Sept 18 to Sept 22 at the beautiful surroundings of the Heritage Museum.

The master artisans, who trained children during the programme, included Muhammad Farid and Muhammad Ijaz, who possess a vast knowledge and experience of the profession.

They have long been participating in national exhibitions and festivals besides promoting the country's image by demonstrating their skills before foreign visiting delegates and dignitaries.

Farid said it was a unique experience for him to teach craft-making techniques to children at the Lok Virsa.

"The children were keen to know each and everything about the process. I tried to transfer my knowledge to them in an interactive manner. Some children were very intelligent and they got a lot in little time," he said.

Artisan Muhammad Ijaz declared the idea of providing training classes to children fantastic. "Though I trained young boys in my native town but holding training classes with children of a developed urban area like Islamabad was a memorable task for me.