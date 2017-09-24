FBR sets up specialised zones to broaden tax base

Islamabad

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Tariq Pasha said that the tax machinery established specialised zones for broadening of tax base with an objective to bring over 100,000 new filers into tax net during the current fiscal year.

“We will send out tax notices through centralised system on the basis of existing databank to potential non filers. We intend to replicate Turkish model under which we will not penalise anyone on the basis of any mistake in the process of return filing in a bid to restore confidence in our tax system. We will introduce conditional incentives for public sector employees in order to bring them into tax net and policy in this regard will be unveiled soon,” Chairman FBR Tariq Pasha told a select group of reporters here at his office on Friday.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi soon after taking over reins of power had taken notice of low tax base and assigned the FBR team to broaden its narrowed tax base. The chairman FBR assigned this task to one of the best officer of Inland Revenue Service Tanvir Malik who is known for honesty and workaholic attitude within the ranks of the tax machinery to achieve the set objectives. In an electioneering fiscal year, it is yet to see how much the FBR will be succeeded in achieving broadening of tax base by ignoring political pressures.

After assuming charge as chairman FBR, in his first interaction with media person, Tariq Pasha said that the FBR devised three pronged strategy to broaden dismally low tax net in Pakistan as it was first time in the FBR’s history that senior officers were assigned to reach out corporate companies in order to convince them for playing their role for helping FBR to broaden tax base. “We want corporate sector employer to convince its employees for filing of tax returns and we are reaching to each and every company employing around 500 strengths,” he said and added that this ongoing campaign would continue for whole fiscal year.

Citing an example, he said that one CEO of company would be visiting his office today and he had obtained details about the number of return filers in the company. Out of total strength of 7816, only 1754 are filers and 5714 are non filers so he will request him to convince his employees as part of national duty to ask them for filing of their income tax returns, he added. With reach out programme, the chairman FBR said that they could bring at least 50,000 new filers into tax net. He said that it was proven fact that when tax return was filed it also jacked up tax collection.

Under three pronged strategy, he said that on one side the number of return filers would be increased through reach out programme while tax collection would go up by sending tax notices to potential non filers.

“We have established special zones in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad with officers who have been assigned to broaden the tax base,” he said and added that these special zones would take care of Income Tax, Sales Tax at domestic stage and Federal Excise Duty. He said that unregistered businesses would be lured to come into tax net.

He said the FBR would focus towards GST on domestic stage. In the aftermath of integration of Income Tax and GST through Inland Revenue (IR), he said that the effective enforcement of GST was ignored which would now be focused.

The chairman FBR said that tax machinery was assigned to meet a challenging target of Rs4013 billion for the current fiscal year. The FBR, he said, would send out tax notices to potential non filers under section 114 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.