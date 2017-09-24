Designers refuel their creativity at ND2C

Islamabad

Spectacular participation by a vibrant community of 600 plus design professionals marked the opening Saturday of the two-day National Digital Design Conference (ND2C) 2017, which not only aims to celebrate and refuel the creativity of local designers but also to present a more vibrant narrative of Pakistan to international design influencers who have specially flown in for a moot that has set the bar real high for any future design convention in the country.

ND2C is the brainchild of two fearless women Sana Khalid and Nida Salman who, despite rejection, persevered in the face of all odds -- notably financial constraints -- to pull off Pakistan’s largest and first-ever national digital design conference. Sana is a community builder and has been a personal branding coach for over 9 years with experience in helping people design brands that lead them to better opportunities. Nida is a graphic designer and an educator striving to help design and creativity flourish in Pakistan. The theme of the conference, ‘Women in Design,’ has been chosen to celebrate women who have made extraordinary contributions to the world of design.

Lara Hanlon, a designer and design thinker based in Dublin and sitting in the IBM design team, opened the conference with her keynote address on ‘Designing for Impact.’ Sharing her interpretation of design, Lara said, design means different things to different people. “Design is about functionality, virtual or physical interactions, usability, and most importantly, about empowering and understanding the end-users for whom we create relevant and meaningful experiences. We leverage insights gained from our clients and use that knowledge to inspire our work,” she stated. As the pace of technology increases, she added, so too does the demand for faster and better experiences, which in turn requires learning of new skills, leveraging of diverse expertise, and promotion of innovative collaborations with colleagues.

Lara said that creating a product is a messy process and design is just one aspect of it; the task involves input from writers, researchers, designers, product managers, and a host of other actors. “Nobody wants complicated and ugly designs. We at IBM research use empathy maps and persona to create designs that best suit the needs of end-users,” she stated. Terming design thinking as formalization of a designer’s workflow, she said, simplifying complexity is what design does. Lara, who is known for her passion to deliver thoughtful user experiences and innovative design solutions, focused on how design is having an impact today in areas such as business and technology, and most of all, on people.

‘The best online is offline’ was the title of a presentation by Ali Rez, Regional Creative Director of BBDO. Ranked among the top 15 creative directors in the world, Ali was of the view that when designing for the online world, “it pays to remember that the most powerful tool—true human insight—is actually offline.” Some of the world’s best work that ends up on digital is a product of inspiration derived from the non-digital world, he pointed out. Design technology is nothing if it does not fulfill a human need, he maintained, adding that a large number of campaigns designed to go viral on digital actually take place on the ground in the real world. “Often times, one needs to be unplug to become a successful digital designer,” he said.

“Digital design has never made headlines in Pakistan in this gigantic a way,” Ali said while congratulating the organizers. He quoted three case studies to prove how a powerful design can elicit a whole movement for change. These included how a sweet tooth inspired a typography project to revive interest in Urdu language and the poetry of Amir Khusro; how a hashtag (#BeatMe) didn’t just live online but was activated offline as women stood up to abuse and domestic violence in Pakistan; and how a film history class inspired Pakistan’s most successful campaign against drone attacks. In this campaign, the drone operator sees the actual face of the child victim staring back at him. He realizes that the innocent civilians and children that fall prey to these attacks “are humans, not bugs.”

Junaid Iqbal, Managing Director of Careem Pakistan, shared the process behind Careem’s brand identity, which unfolded after the revamp in 2016 -- from their company symbol featuring a green wink to product messaging and from advertising to community outreach. One of the youngest CEOs in Pakistan, Junaid believes best decisions are an outcome of data, coupled with intuition. “We have the privilege of having data, but it’s intuition that truly drives us,” he revealed.

Describing Careem as a technology platform that features the coming together of the community, Junaid stated, his brand actually comprises millions of conversations taking place between him, the Careem captains, and the community. “Everyone who becomes part of this journey controls the brand,” he said, quoting examples of how occasions like Valentines Day, campaigns like ‘Go Nawaz Go’, and the community’s obsession with the outcome of the JIT findings have influenced the brand from time to time.

Reminded of the April 2016 twin bomb blast in Lahore’s Iqbal Park, Junaid recalled how Careem opened free rides for people who wanted to donate blood for victims of the attack. “More than 2,000 Lahoris donated blood that day,” he shared amidst applause. He said, “Careem is a brand that is open and flexible enough to embrace what the community is embracing,” and was optimistic that by December 2020, the Careen community will have achieved 1 million jobs for the people of Pakistan.

IBM’s Digital Transformation Leader for Middle East and Africa Juan Jose De La Torre shared his thoughts on design as the true driver of enterprise reinvention. Senior Interaction Designer at Google Saba Zaidi focused on the differences she has observed in how senior and junior designers solve problems, and how they can develop their skills to graduate to more influential positions.