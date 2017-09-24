Two bodies found in car By Our correspondent

LAHORE

Two persons were found dead in a car in Shahdra police limits on Saturday.

The victims yet to be identified were found dead in a parked car. Locals informed police as foul smell was emitting. Police found the victims were tied up in the car. Police said the bodies seemed to be four days old. Forensic team also reached the scene and collected evidences. Police shifted the bodies to morgue for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was found dead in River Ravi on Saturday.

Rescuers carried out the body and shifted it to morgue for autopsy. The victim yet to be identified was spotted in the river near Old Ravi Bridge by a local. Police said the body seemed to be two days old.

suicide: A 22-year-old man committed suicide in Raiwind police limits on Saturday.

Police said the victim Adeel scuffled with his family over domestic dispute. He locked himself in the room and swallowed poisonous pills.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he could not survive. The body was shifted to morgue.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti has said that complaints of expatriates regarding housing schemes are being treated on priority basis especially to ensure timely handing over of property to expats.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the status of development work in a private housing scheme. He instructed the management of the scheme to expedite the development work and report on weakly basis.

Afzaal said due to the efforts of OPC as many as 170 plots and houses in private housing schemes have been handed over to their owners.