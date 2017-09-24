Intimate landscapes displayed

LAHORE

Artist Raja Najam Ul Hassan’s latest exhibition titled ‘Intimate Landscapes’ started at the Unicorn Art Gallery on Saturday, showcasing breathtaking slices from the timeline of natural landscape.

Acclaimed landscape artist Shahid Jalal inaugurated the exhibition.

The oil-on-canvas work displayed in the exhibition can most aptly be described as an escape from the rigid boulevard of concrete surrounding our lives and a rare moment to connect with nature through vivid images created by the artist’s craftsmanship.

The great poets Wordsworth, Keats and Shelly extolled nature with their lyrical poetry.

Landscape artists Monet, Turner and Van Gogh measure the moods of nature with their brilliant compositions. Najam ul Hassan’s work strikes the same chord. Raja Najam ul Hassan hails from Chakwal and has worked incessantly on his canvas for over a decade to finally arrive.

Painting the outdoors is his ultimate joy and passion. He pours his heart and soul to achieve an affinity with nature which is sublime in its ritual.

The pieces ‘Lilac Flowers’,’ Amaltaas’, ‘The Blue Path’, ‘Mustard Field’, ‘Near the Valley’ and ‘Love For Yellow’ are all bound in by the artist in a marriage of tranquility and vibrancy.

His canvases are rendered in a bright, opulent palette; hues of blue, yellow and green. Vigorous brushstrokes vibrate with a sense of excitement and pleasure.

Yellow mustard fields have a spontaneous effect of merriment. The paint is layered and heavily textured and yet the mood is jocund.

In Najam’s work, his images go beyond technical expertise. They praise the reverence of nature and inspire the soul with beauty and emotion. The exhibition will continue till October 3.