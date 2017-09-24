Only 13 out of 76 female pass PR police test

LAHORE

Sixty three out of 76 female candidates for the job of inspector in Railway Police on Saturday failed the physical test.

According to a press release, 108 female candidates had passed the written examination but only 76 of them participated in the physical test. Only 13 of them could pass the test and their interviews would be conducted by FPSC.

First time in the history of PR, women are being inducted as inspectors in the force. Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has been assigned the task to select the candidates.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique had approved induction of 20 females as inspectors.

Meanwhile, Inter-Divisional Boxing Championship organised by Pakistan Railways Sports Board has been won by the Lahore Division. By bagging 84 points, Lahore Division stood first, whereas, Quetta and Karachi stood second and third by bagging 58 and 32 points, respectively.

Fumigation: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has directed authorities concerned to carryout a fumigation drive in all passenger trains to ensure safety of the travellers.

The minister said safety of the passengers should be the priority.