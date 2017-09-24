PIAF-Founder Alliance sweeps LCCI polls

LAHORE

The PIAF-Founder Alliance swept the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) elections by winning all the Corporate, Associate class seats and the reserved women seat that fell vacant after the retirement of 16 executive body members of the chamber. It, thus, kept its grip on the trade body for 17 straight years.

It may be noted that the election for the seven associate class seats was held on Saturday amid tight security. The polling went on smoothly from 9am till 5pm. The counting was still in progress when this report was being filed but the seven candidates of the PIAF Founder Alliance had already secured group votes of 1,754 that was more than 50 percent of the total votes cast. Earlier, all the eight corporate class members were elected

unopposed as was the women candidate. The Alliance now has full control of the LCCI executive committee of 32 members. Out of them, 16 were elected in this year's election and 16 from the previous body that would retire next year.

The Alliance has already declared Tahir Javaid Malik as its presidential candidate who is expected to be elected unopposed.