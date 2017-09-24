Kidney, liver institute to be functional in December

LAHORE

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique has said that Pakistan Kidney, Liver Institute & Research Centre (PKLI&RC) would be a game changer project in the medical field in Pakistan and a new chapter in public service by Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He said that the construction work on the project was continuing round the clock and the first phase of the PKLI would be operational in December 2017 and indoor medical treatment facilities would be made available to the patients of liver and kidney.

He stated this while talking to journalists after presiding over a steering committee meeting of Pakistan Kidney, Liver Institute & Research Centre at the site office on Badian Road, Lahore, according to a handout issued here on Saturday.

PKLI President Dr Saeed Akhtar, General Manager Project IDAP Ali Khan, member committee Iqbal Sheikh, Elite Force Commandant Ali Nawaz Janjua, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, officers and representatives of Lesco, Sui Gas department, Wasa and LDA attended the meeting.

IDAP General Manger Ali Khan briefed the meeting on the progress on the construction work. The officers of other supporting departments updated the steering committee on the progress on their part. The Lesco representative said that the grid station of PKLI was ready for use. He informed that double source connection and heavy generator backup along with UPS had been provided to avoid any interruption in electricity supply to the PKLI.

IDAP GM Ali Khan said construction of boundary wall was in progress and 90 percent work had been completed. He informed that mosque, PKLI bazaar and Patients' Tower were also being constructed while the procedure for the procurement of medical equipment, ventilators, dialysis machines, CSSD, laundry, MRI, equipment of robot surgery and other state-of-the-art bio-medical equipment was underway.

The representative of Wasa said that the 36 cubic inch sewerage pipeline of PKLI would be connected with the main pipeline on Bedian Road. The meeting was also apprised of the matters regarding widening of main road, supply of Sui gas and other development work.

Dr Saeed Akhtar said that the Pakistani national doctors from the UK, USA and other countries would start coming to PKLI by the end of October.