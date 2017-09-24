Sun September 24, 2017
Karachi

September 24, 2017

Super Duper Perspective

Super Duper Perspective

Koel Gallery is hosting a group show titled “Super Duper Perspective”, featuring works by Ayesha Naveed, Jovita Alvares, Noshad Ali Khan, Razin Rubin, Saddam Murad and Zoila Solomon. Curated by Mohammad Zeeshan, the show opens on Tuesday, Sep 26 and continues until Friday, Oct 6 from 5pm to 8pm.

Call 021-35831292 for more information.

