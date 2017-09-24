Kashmir issue described as main obstacle to India-Pakistan rapprochement

The main cause of the tension between Pakistan and India, which often has threatened to assume explosive proportions, is the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

This was stated by Abdul Basit, former Pakistan high commissioner in India, while addressing a large gathering, including media persons, academics and prominent citizens at a hotel on Saturday evening.

Tracing the chronology and history of Pakistan-India tensions, Basit said India had been resorting to threats of brute force in India-held Kashmir (IHK) and AJK (Azad Jammu & Kashmir), especially after the Burhan Wani murder when India was flexing its muscle at Pakistan.

He said that this had helped Modi’s party, the BJP, as after the murder, the Hindu vote in IHK had become solidly consolidated behind his party.

Basit said the lack of amiable ties with Pakistan was also reflective of the inter-party and intra-party politics in India and that electoral conflict in India dictated an anti-Pakistan stance so as to keep the attention of the India electorate distracted from political troubles at home.

He said Pakistan was ready to extend MFN status to India when he took over as envoy in 2014. He said Nawaz Sharif was invited to Modi’s inauguration and the two prime ministers agreed to take the process of dialogue further.

Basit said he invited the Hurriyet leaders to participate in a dialogue when, just 20 minutes before the meeting, he received a phone call from the Indian foreign secretary, saying that in light of the meeting with the Hurriyet, it would not be possible for him to visit Pakistan.

He stated that along with this, down went all the plans for further rapprochement, including the question of the MFN status. “I defied Indian demands in this regard as it was impassible to backtrack on the issue,” he said.

“India is a tough nut to crack for Pakistan as it is for countries lying around its periphery like Nepal and Sri Lanka.”

Actually, he said, India expects Pakistan to accept its hegemony over Pakistan, but we cannot allow that kind of a thing. “We are a sovereign self-respecting country in our own right.”

He said a very positive development took place in December 2015 when Indian Foreign Minister Sushima Swaraj and Pakistan’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had a very amiable meeting in Islamabad along the sidelines of the Heart of Asia conference, but then Pathankot happened and we were back to square one. As a result, the visit of the Indian foreign secretary to Islamabad was called off.

Basit said Pakistan assured total cooperation to India in the matter of an investigation into the attack, but India kept dilly-dallying. He said that even in the case of the Mumbai attacks of 2008, Pakistan had expressed total willingness to cooperate in the investigation, but there was no response from India.

He said India had accused Pakistan of delaying investigations, but the fact of the matter was that we had our own legal and constitutional requirements before taking up the matter, just as India had its, but it was misconstrued by India.

India, he said, was antagonistic to the CPEC and was endeavouring to keep Balochistan unstable to prevent the development of the Gwadar port.

He said the Kulbhushan Yadav espionage episode bore testimony to that. He said India was suffering from arrogance and trying to match the status of China even though it was the victim of mass poverty and hunger.

He said that in order to come up to China’s level economically, India would have to generate one million jobs a month, which indeed was a really tall order.

India, he said, had a very large Muslim population (14 percent), but the share of Muslims in the services was not more than two percent.

He said some very constructive steps were taken by the Musharraf regime in 2004 and 2007 pertaining to the CBMs (confidence building measures) in Kashmir, but then unfortunately there came the domestic political events whereby the judicial crisis took place and the stance on CBMs could not be sustained.

“The Kashmiris do not need our physical support, considering the mass anti-India sentiment there.”

Basit regretted that the international community’s response was so very apathetic towards the issue, being taken in by India’s economic progress, and said they must realise that things like India’s cold start doctrine and surgical strikes could trigger a nuclear confrontation between the two South Asian countries, which would spell horrible consequences for not only the two countries but others as well.

His talk was followed by a highly animated question-answer session.

A questioner wanted to know whether or not granting MFN status to India would be disadvantageous to Pakistan, to which he replied that Pakistan’s industry was very resilient and there were lots of items Pakistan could export to India. As such, he said, Pakistan had nothing to fear from the MFN status. “Trade relations with India are a field we can benefit from,” he said.

Ahsan Mukhtar Zubairi of the Karachi Council on Foreign Affairs, the sponsors of the talk, regretted that Pak-India ties had been marred all along by hostility. He put that down to paranoia among the leaders on both sides of the divide.

Admiral Khalid Mir said far-reaching global developments were taking place, the enemies of yesteryear were coming closer, China was advancing phenomenally and the Middle East was being consumed by the geographical features imposed on it a hundred years ago. It was in the backdrop of these global developments that we had to orient our foreign policy, he said.

Air Vice-Marshall Muhammad Abid Rao presented the vote of thanks.