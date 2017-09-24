Govt to help mayor in all spheres: Shoro

Sindh’s local government minister said on Saturday that the provincial administration would help the Karachi mayor in whichever sphere he wished to seek assistance from them. Addressing the media at the Numaish roundabout, LG Minister Jam Khan Shoro said Mayor Waseem Akhtar should team up with concerned citizens to identify the problems of the metropolis.

Shoro visited different imambargahs and congregation venues for mourners, including the Nishtar Park and the Imambargah Hussainian Iranian in Kharadar. He was accompanied by Transport Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Shahjahan Baloch.

They also visited the central command & control centre at the Nishtar Park, where they were briefed by the relevant officials on strict security and electronic surveillance measures for mourners and others attending the Muharram congregations.

Transport Minister Shah told the media that in a similar vein to previous years, the provincial government had made foolproof security measures for the protection of mourners during the month of Muharram.

Shah said the designs of anti-peace elements and terrorists would be utterly foiled with a collective approach being adopted with all the relevant quarters on board.