She was inches away from attaining her goal when tragedy struck

Memona was close to achieving her goal of supporting her family after completing her higher education when, earlier this week, she lost a leg in an accident.

An MA final-year student at the University of Karachi’s Department of Islamic Learning, Memona was returning to the old girls hostel on campus when a motorcyclist hit her outside the university at the staff gate on September 19.

“I don’t know what happened that evening, except that no one helped us,” Memona’s younger sister Anum told The News. “She wanted to support our family because our father, the sole breadwinner, is bed-ridden at the Combined Military Hospital in Abbottabad. But a single moment ruined all her goals.”

Anum said that among the five siblings, Memona was the light of everyone’s life, but the accident had left a cloud of gloom over the family. Uncertain about Memona’s health and future, Anum said she merely wanted her elder sister to return to their family.

Bacha Wazir, who also hails from Memona’s village, told The News that the girl had shifted to Karachi from Mardan to pursue higher education. “She is also enrolled in an MEd programme at another university, in addition to pursuing a career in teaching.”

Wazir said that after the accident, some passersby took Memona to the Dow University Hospital near the campus, but the doctors there had gone back home. Anum, who also studies in the same department, later took Memona to the trauma centre at the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, he added. “Unfortunately, however, she was refused treatment there because no more beds were available.” Finally, Anum took her elder sister to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where the doctors treated her but had to amputate her left leg, said Wazir. “She has no blood relations in the city except her younger sister. Memona now needs special care, but her family is far away from her.”

He said the Mobina Town police had registered an FIR against hitherto unidentified people on Anum’s complaint. “Memona is in critical condition so her sister insisted on lodging a case.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of KU’s Department of Islamic Learning, Zahid Ali Zahidi, told The News that the university’s vice-chancellor, student adviser and other officials had visited the hospital to see Memona.

Zahidi said KU was not providing any type of financial assistance for Memona’s treatment, but some of her department’s students had collected funds for it. He said Memona was one of the most intelligent students in her department, and confirmed that she had the accident after returning from Shah Faisal Colony, where she had attended an MEd workshop.